Our approach to circumvention
10+ years of experience bypassing internet restrictions worldwide.
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Available on Android, iOS/macOS and Windows. OpenWRT version coming soon.
Works on Android 8.0+
Supports iOS 15+ and macOS 14+
Requires Windows 10+
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Answers to common questions about GreatFireVPN.
We are an anti-censorship organization founded in 2011. Our work began with countering censorship in China — one of the most closed countries in the world. The Chinese authorities recognize the significance of our activities and have made unsuccessful attempts to disrupt them with unprecedented cyberattacks.
Today we use our accumulated experience and implement innovative projects to fight censorship worldwide. Our work has been referenced in hundreds of academic studies, and our data is frequently cited in major news stories. Here are some of our projects.
At GreatFireVPN, we prioritize your privacy, security and speed. It makes us a trusted choice for secure online access:
Your privacy-first VPN service for secure internet access.